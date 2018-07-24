Roseanne Barr Says She’s ‘Disgusted’ People Are Supporting James Gunn After Blacklisting Her

Unlike Barr, James Gunn has received a groundswell of support since being fired by Disney for controversial jokes made years ago.

Roseanne Barr weighed in on James Gunn’s firing from Disney in a tweet saying she is “disgusted” by the fact people are supporting the “Guardians of the Galaxy” director. Gunn was fired from Disney on July 20 after controversial jokes from his past resurfaced online. Disney’s swift firing of Gunn recalled ABC’s firing of Barr earlier this year just hours after the comedian made a racist joke about White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Unlike Barr, however, Gunn has received a groundswell of support against Disney’s decision to severe ties with him. Several of Gunn’s film collaborators and industry friends have issued statements acknowledging the director’s growth since making the jokes several years ago. Gunn even apologized for his behavior in 2012, the same year he was hired by Disney to direct the first “Guardians” movie.

As Vulture’s Mark Harris noted in an essay titled “Disney Should Know the Difference Between James Gunn and Roseanne,” a key difference between Gunn and Barr’s firings is the fact Gunn’s jokes were from many years ago while Barr’s tweet was brand new. Gunn spent the last several years proving he had the capacity to grow, while Barr continued to make controversial remarks leading up to the tweet that got her fired. Barr doesn’t see it this way, as evidenced by her reaction to Gunn’s firing.

“I’m disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn’s pedophile jokes,” Barr reacted on Twitter, “as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn’t even understand.”

Both Gunn and Barr issued apology statements following their firings, although Barr has continued to demonstrate insensitive behavior. The comedian was back in the headlines July 20 for posting a video in which she referred to Jarrett as a “bitch” and said she thought Jarrett “was white” when she posted her tweet. Gunn, meanwhile, has remained quiet since issuing an apology in which he admitted his jokes were wrong.

