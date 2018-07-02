Roseanne Considering Return to TV, Says She Almost Accepted ‘One Really Good Offer’

The comedian said she's "been offered so many things" since her ousting from ABC, but provided no further details.

Roseanne Barr is already mulling a return to television. The comedian’s eponymous TV show was cancelled by ABC hours after she tweeted a racist remark comparing former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, who is African American, to an ape. During a conversation with Rabbi Schmuley Boteach on his podcast, the controversial comedian said she has “already been offered so many things” following the “Roseanne” cancellation. The podcast was recorded on Wednesday and released Saturday night, ABC News reports.

“Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it,” she said. “But we’ll see.” Barr did not specify any details about the potential projects or offers.

The 71-minute podcast, Barr’s second with Boteach, mainly covers her Jewish faith and discussions of the Torah. I and said she tried to obtain Jarrett’s phone number to personally apologize, but had not yet done so. “Sometimes you just say the wrong words and I should have known better. I shouldn’t have done it,” she said.

In a somewhat leading back and forth with Boteach, Barr called Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. her “idol,” while also claiming she did not know Jarrett was black. “I don’t agree with her politics and I thought she was white, I did not know she was a black woman,” she said. “But I apologize to anyone who thought, or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I in fact did not mean. It was my own ignorance, and there’s no excuse for that ignorance.”

ABC has ordered a “Roseanne” spinoff, “The Conners,” which will feature the remaining original cast without Barr. “I thought signing off of my own life’s work and asking for nothing in return, I thought that was a penance,” she said.

