‘Roseanne’: Laurie Metcalf Rides Winning Streak to Emmy Nomination, Despite Roseanne Barr Controversy

The Emmy perennial was popular enough to ride out the scandal.

With a recent Oscar nomination for “Lady Bird” and a Tony drama win for “Three Tall Women,” Laurie Metcalf rode her 2018 winning streak to her 9th Emmy nomination, as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for beleaguered ABC show “Roseanne.” While Disney canceled the series after star Roseanne Barr’s racist Twitter rants, ABC will bring back the remaining cast for spin-off series “The Connors,” without Barr.

Clearly, Metcalf was popular enough with Emmy voters to weather the taint of scandal on the series.

After all, she has been notching Emmy nods for decades, going back to four 90s Supporting Actress in a Comedy nominations and three wins for the original “Roseanne” series. In 2016 Metcalf was nominated for three Emmys: Guest Actress in a Drama for both “Dr. Jenna James” and “Horace and Pete” as well as Guest Actress in a Comedy for “The Big Bang Theory.” In 2007, she landed a Guest Actress in a Comedy nomination for “Desperate Housewives.” In 2006 she scored a nod for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “Monk.” In 1999, she was Guest Actress for “3rd Rock from the Sun.”

Metcalf joins “The Band’s Visit” star Tony Shalhoub (Supporting Actor in comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and “Hamilton” star Lin-Manuel Miranda (Guest Actor in comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) as a recent Tony winner and Emmy nominee.

