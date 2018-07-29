’The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’: Netflix Teenage Witch Series Casts Its Spell Just in Time for Halloween

TCA: Season 1 of the horror coming-of-age series will consist of 10 episodes.

This Halloween, be prepared to fall under Sabrina’s spell. At Sunday’s Television Critics Association press tour, Netflix announced that it will release “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” in conjunction with the spookiest of holidays via a creepy presentation at the Beverly Hilton. After critics ate their lunch, nine actresses dressed in schoolgirl outfits and white bob wigs a la Sabrina held candles on stage and intoned, “Something wicked this way comes,” in union until the music reached a crescendo. They turned to reveal “October 26” spelled out on the back of their jackets.

Based on the Archie Comics title “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” the Netflix series stars “Mad Men” breakout Kiernan Shipka as the titular adolescent who’s feeling kind of crafty — witchcrafty that is. The series will delve into her origin story that includes elements of horror and the occult with whiffs of “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Exorcist.”

Sabrina is half-mortal and half-witch, which complicates being a teenager more than usual. Beyond just high school and learning the extent of her powers, Sabrina also must take on the forces of evil that are after her and her family.

Netflix

Joining Shipka are Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, and Bronson Pinchot. Yes, you read that right. Bronson Pinchot of “Perfect Strangers” fame is still standing tall on TV.

Archie Comics chief creative officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who acts as the showrunner on The CW’s “Riverdale,” has written “Chilling Adventures.” He’s the executive producer alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger.

All 10 episodes of ”Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will be released on Friday, Oct. 26 on Netflix.

