Sacha Baron Cohen Got Dick Cheney to Sign a Waterboarding Kit in Undercover Interview for New TV Show — Watch

The new promo for Cohen's mysterious Showtime series makes it clear the comedian's return is going to be a political powder keg.

Details about Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series have been emerging over the last week, but the latest promo for the politically-minded interview series gives viewers their most explosive look yet at what the shock comedian has in store for his return to television.

The 22-second teaser, posted to Cohen’s Twitter page, depicts former Vice President of the United States Dick Cheney signing a waterboard kit with a gleeful smile and a laugh. The clip makes it clear Cohen won’t have any problems stirring up controversy.

How did Cohen get Cheney to appear on camera signing a waterboard kit? The teaser’s tagline may hold the answer: “Imagine if Sacha Baron Cohen had been undercover secretly filming a show for a year?”

Similar to “Da Ali G Show,” it appears Cohen’s new series, reportedly titled “Who Is America?,” will have the comedian in disguise for undercover interviews. Neither Cohen nor Showtime has revealed what the comedian’s new character looks like, but that question is sure to drive numerous fans to check out the new show.

“Who Is America?” premieres Sunday, July 15 on Showtime. Watch the latest teaser below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.