‘Who Is America?’: Sacha Baron Cohen Introduces His MAGA-Loving New Character by Trolling Sarah Palin

It's time for America to meet Truthbrary.org founder and CEO Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr.

The trailer for Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series “Who Is America?” mentioned the comedian spent the last year undercover, and it appears we finally know the first details about his disguise. Cohen introduced his new alter ego, Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., through a mock Twitter account that posted a letter addressed to Sarah Palin.

Ruddick’s open letter targeted Palin, who earlier this week condemned Cohen for disguising himself as a wounded war veteran and tricking her into being interviewed for the show. Palin called on Cohen and Showtime to donate profits from the series to military charities.

In his open letter, Ruddick refutes Palin’s claims. Not only does Ruddick say he was the one who interviewed Palin, not Cohen, but he also tells Palin he never told her he was a war veteran. Ruddick says he is the founder and CEO of Truthbrary.org, an extreme right Republican blog with articles about Barack Obama being from Kenya and 9/11 conspiracy theories (article headlines range from “Hollywood Satanic Elite” to “Crooked Hillary”).

“I am Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick, founder/ceo/accountant of Truthbrary.org and it was I that interviewed you,” Ruddick writes. “I did NOT say I was a War Vet. I was in the service — not military, but United Parcel, and I only fought for my country once: When I shot a Mexican who came onto my property. (Coincidentally, just like our Great President, I was sadly prevented from joining the regular army on account of bone spurs bein discovered in my testies.)”

Ruddick continued by saying he once admired Palin for “telling the truth about Obama’s birth certificate and the location of Russia.” He then slammed Palin for believing “fake news.”

“You used to hunt the most dangerous animals in the country, like wolves and people on welfare,” Ruddick said. “So why hunt a fine citizen journalist like myself? I DEMAND AN APOLOGY.”

Cohen re-tweeted Ruddick’s letter, which led many to believe Ruddick is his new alter ego. The show’s trailers suggest Cohen in disguise was able to get politicians to say and do damaging things. One promo, for instance, included Dick Cheney happily signing a waterboarding kid.

“Who Is America?” premieres on Showtime this Sunday, July 15. You can read Ruddick’s letter below, and to learn more about him you can visit his official website.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.