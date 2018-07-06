Sacha Baron Cohen Might Head to Showtime for New Project in the Style of ‘Da Ali G Show’

The "Borat" creator teased the series with a video of Donald Trump telling him: "Go to school, learn about being funny."

Sacha Baron Cohen may be returning to late-night TV, delivering politically incorrect, character-driven comedy for the Trump era. Baron Cohen is in talks with Showtime to host a new series, Variety has confirmed. The format will be in the style of “Da Ali G Show,” Baron Cohen’s breakout series that aired on Channel 4 in the U.K. and HBO in the U.S. in the early aughts. Baron Cohen recently teased the show with a video posted to Twitter, featuring real footage of Donald Trump calling him a “third-rate character” and telling him to “go to school, learn about being funny.”

While there are few details about the new series, it is believed that one or two episodes have already been produced. Baron Cohen has previously said that his “Da Ali G Show” characters have been retired, suggesting the latest series will feature all new characters.

A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018

In the years since “Da Ali G Show,” each of the three main characters received spinoff films: “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” “Brüno,” and “Ali G Indahouse.” In 2012, Baron Cohen wrote and starred in “The Dictator.” In recent years he has showed off his more serious, though always comedic, acting chops in such films as “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Hugo,” and “Les Misérables.”

The latest project is not his only TV show in the works, as Baron Cohen will next lead the Netflix limited series “The Spy.” Set in the 1960s and also starring Noah Emmerich (“The Americans”), the series features Baron Cohen as Israeli spy Eli Cohen.

