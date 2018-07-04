Sacha Baron Cohen Returns: ‘Borat’ Comedian Teases Trump University-Themed New Project — Watch

Cohen last appeared on the big screen in 2016 misfires "Grimsby" and "Alice Through the Looking Glass."

Sacha Baron Cohen is readying a mysterious return to the big screen. The comedian behind “Borat” and “Bruno” posted a video to his Twitter page on July 4 that teases a new project that could involve Donald Trump and his notorious Trump University. Cohen’s video was accompanied by the caption: “A message from your President Donald Trump on Independence Day.”

The video runs 37 seconds and features an old clip of Trump bashing Cohen. “I only wish [he] would’ve been punched in the face so many times right now he’d be in the hospital,” Trump can be heard saying about the comedian.” Trump later declares, “Sacha Baron Cohen, go to school! Learn about being funny.”

Text appears at the end of the video that reads: “He’s back. As you’ve never seen him before. Sacha graduates. Soon.” The final image of the video is the official Trump University logo. Cohen currently does not have any official projects announced, but the video suggests his next movie will have something to do with Trump’s America.

Cohen and Trump have an infamously fraught relationship. The two had a war of words over Trump’s appearance on “Da Ali G Show,” with Trump claiming he walked out in seconds but Cohen saying he actually participated in the interview for about nine minutes. Cohen’s 2016 movie “Grimsby” included a controversial gag in which Trump is sprayed in the mouth with blood and infected with HIV.

Cohen last graced the big screen in 2016 misfires “Grimsby” and “Alice Through the Looking Glass.” The actor is currently shooting Gideon Riff’s Netflix series “The Spy.” IndieWire has reached out to Cohen for comment on his new project.

A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018

