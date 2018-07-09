Showtime Finally Announces Sacha Baron Cohen Series ‘Who Is America?’ — Watch First-Look Teaser

After weeks of hints, all will be revealed on July 15.

Showtime is finally shedding the secrecy behind “Who Is America?” — the new new satirical half-hour series from comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. Baron Cohen is the writer and director behind the new series, his first TV show in more than a decade.

The seven-episode series has been in the works over the past year, per Showtime, and “will explore the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation.” “Who Is America?” premieres on streaming, online and On Demand this Sunday, July 15 at midnight ET (9 p.m. PT July 14), and will premiere on air that same night at 10 p.m. ET.

“Sacha is a comedic genius who shocks you with his audacity, bravery and inventiveness,” said Showtime Networks president/CEO David Nevins. “He is the premier provocateur of our time, but not for the sake of ‘gotcha’ moments. Behind the elaborate setup is a genuine quest for the truth about people, places and politics. Nobody knows how to cause a stir like Sacha Baron Cohen, and it’s going to be fascinating to watch what happens when ‘Who Is America?’ is released on the world.”

“Who Is America?” is created and executive produced by Baron Cohen and is also executive produced by Anthony Hines, Todd Schulman, Andrew Newman, Dan Mazer and Adam Lowitt.

Baron Cohen’s credits include “Da Ali G Show,” which received six Emmy Award nominations and two BAFTA awards during its four-year run. He served as executive producer, writer and actor on the series. Baron Cohen is also famous for “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” and his other film credits include “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” “Les Miserables,” “Bruno,” “Madagascar,” “The Dictator,” and “Hugo.”

Watch a video tease of the new series below:

