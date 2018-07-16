‘Sacred Lies’ Trailer: A Teenager Missing Her Hands Escapes From a Cult in Blumhouse’s Facebook Watch Series (Exclusive)

Elena Kampouris, Kevin Carroll, and Toby Huss lead the cast of the new series produced by Blumhouse.

Facebook Watch has released the trailer for “Sacred Lies,” a 10-episode series hitting the streaming service at the end of the month. Based on both the Brothers Grimm story “The Handless Maiden” and Stephanie Oakes’ novel “The Sacred Lies of Minnow Bly,” it concerns a teenager who finds herself in juvenile detention after escaping from a cult — and being suspected of knowing who’s responsible for the cult leader’s death. Avail yourself of the trailer below.

Read More: ‘Into the Dark’: Hulu’s Horror Series from Blumhouse TV Will Offer Feature-Length, Holiday-Themed Episodes

Elena Kampouris leads the cast as Minnow, a 17-year-old who’s spent the last 12 years in a cult — and emerges on the side of the road one day with both her hands cut off at the wrist. (Don’t join a cult, kids.) Kevin Carroll of “The Leftovers” co-stars as Dr. Wilson, a forensic psychologist favored by the FBI for his cult expertise and described as “an astute and unorthodox operator who views each new person as a puzzle to be solved.” Raelle Tucker (“True Blood,” “The Returned,” “Jessica Jones”) served as executive producer and showrunner.

Kiana Madeira, Ryan Robbins, and Toby Huss (“Halt and Catch Fire,” “King of the Hill”) round out the cast, with Huss playing the cult-leading Prophet. “Sacred Lies” will be available on Facebook Watch on Friday, July 27.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.