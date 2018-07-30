‘Science Fair’ Trailer: Sundance Audience Favorite Could be the Next ‘Spellbound’

The crowdpleaser follows a group of young competitors at the "Olympics of science fairs."

There’s something inexplicably compelling about watching brilliant young minds engage in cutthroat competition with each other. It’s part of what made the chess film “Searching for Bobby Fischer” an instant classic in 1993, and what led to an Oscar-nomination for the 2002 spelling bee documentary “Spellbound.” The “Spellbound” formula is put to the test once again in “Science Fair,” the new documentary from the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team of Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster, which won the inaugural Festival Favorite Award at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Per the official synopsis: “‘Science Fair’ follows nine high school students from around the globe as they navigate rivalries, setbacks and, of course, hormones, on their journey to compete at The International Science and Engineering Fair. As 1,700 of the smartest, quirkiest teens from 78 different countries face off, only one will be named Best in Fair. The film offers a front seat to the victories, defeats and motivations of an incredible group of young men and women who are on a path to change their lives, and the world, through science.”

National Geographic will open “Science Fair” in theaters in New York on September 14; Los Angeles on September 21, and other cities following.

Check out the trailer below.

