The Best Movies of 2018 Aren’t the Biggest Moneymakers — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 205)

Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss their favorite films of the year so far. They also debate several new releases and share some streaming recommendations.

There have been a lot of assessments of 2018’s movie quality over the past several weeks, including several at this site, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop now. With so many first-rate movies already released this year, it’s almost too easy to forget about many of the highlights from the first half of the year once the fall season takes charge. That’s especially true this year, when so many major titles are just around the corner. This holiday week episode of Screen Talk is an attempt to set things right, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson share their top movies of the year so far (and of course don’t quite see eye to eye on everything). They also debate new releases “Sorry to Bother You” and “Whitney,” survey the landscape of movies in theaters now, and offer a few recommendations from streaming platforms. As a bonus, they even talk about a little TV.

Screen Talk goes on hiatus next week, so the hosts encourage listeners to check out some of their suggestions and share their feedback on social media for discussion in the next episode.

Listen to the full episode below.

