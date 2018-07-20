‘Roma,’ ‘First Man,’ and More Fall Movie Season Updates Worthy of Anticipation — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 206: Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson look at a handful of updates surrounding the fall movie season and what they mean for early awards buzz.

While many of this year’s fall movies have been anticipated for months, it’s been hard to determine when, and where, they might first screen. Little by little, that has started to change: This week, we learned that Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white 70mm drama “Roma” will screen as a centerpiece at New York Film Festival, while Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man” will open the Venice International Film Festival, much like his “La La Land” did two years ago. Finally, Steve McQueen’s heist thriller “Widows” will open the London Film Festival. These are just a few of the fall titles that moviegoers are already keen on checking out.

So what does this news tell us about their potential during awards season? That’s the starting point for this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson dig through rumors and buzz to get a sense for the evolving release schedule. They also discuss a few new releases, including “Blindspotting,” as well as a major new executive hire at Netflix that could change the company’s Oscar clout overnight.

Listen to the full episode below.

