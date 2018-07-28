Fall Film Festival Lineups Are Telling Us a Lot About Oscar Season, But We Have Many Questions — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 207: Toronto and Venice have made major programming announcements, while Telluride remains shrouded in mystery (kind of). Still, Oscar season just got a whole lot clearer.

Oscar season prognostication takes place all year long, but it really kicks into high gear with the fall season. However, reading the tea leaves gets moderately easier once some of the major fall film festivals announce their slates. This past week, the Toronto International Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival did just that. Many of the biggest potential contenders, from “A Star is Born” (above) to “Roma,” are obviously playing in both places. However, many questions remain. Which films will wind up at the ultra-secret Telluride? And what does it mean for a movie that plays one festival and not the other? In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson dig through the first set of festival announcements in search of some clarity about the state of the season. They also discuss which films they’re personally excited to see. Needless to say, one of them is more pumped for “A Star is Born,” while the other is gearing up for some festival titles that don’t have a shot at the Oscars.

Listen to the full episode below.

