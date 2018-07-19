‘Second Act’ Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Takes ‘Working Girl’ for a Contemporary Spin in Female Empowerment Comedy

J-Lo plays an ambitious blue collar worker who gets the chance to prove her business smarts, thanks to a gussied up resume and a bonkers new social media presence.

The message of Peter Segal’s new comedy is (partially) right there in the title: it’s never too late for a second act. At least, that’s what Jennifer Lopez is going to learn in “Second Act,” which see the multi-hyphenate returning to the big screen to play an ambitious woman sidelined by her lot in life. Pushing forty, stuck in a job at a big box store, and confident that her street smarts place her a cut above the business school flunkies who dictate her professional life, Maya (Lopez) is about to get… yup, a second act.

Billed as a modern spin on classic comedies like “Working Girl” and the also-Lopez-starring “Maid in Manhattan,” “Second Act” picks up after Maya has been smushed down one too many times — maligned by her douchey bosses, deprived of the kind of career opportunities she deserves, and just plain mad as hell, she snaps. Okay, one of her kids snaps (in a very internet-saavy way), and builds Maya an extremely impressive online presence, complete with an enviable resume and a flashy social media footprint.

And that’s what gets her foot in the door for a cushy corporate gig on Madison Avenue. But Maya’s falsified credentials can only take her so far, and soon the plucky striver has to show off her chops, with some very amusing assists from her cute family and friends.

Check out the newest trailer for “Second Act” below. The film opens nationwide on November 21, via STX Entertainment.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.