Selma Blair Quits Twitter in Solidarity With James Gunn: ‘So Long’

Several others have come to the filmmaker's defense as well.

After using the social-media platform to defend James Gunn, Selma Blair has quit Twitter altogether in solidarity with the fired “Guardians of the Galaxy” director. Disney severed all ties with the filmmaker after offensive tweets from years past were dug up by alt-right activists, which hasn’t sat well with many of Gunn’s colleagues and friends. In a tweet that, along with her account, no longer exists, Blair wrote simply, “So long. You can find me on Instagram. #Istandwithjamesgunn.”

Blair previously said of the situation, “If people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones.” Dave Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer in the “Guardians” films, has similarly defended Gunn.

“I thank you for your talent, your decency and your evolution as a man,” Blair also wrote. “You propped me up when I was in a scary place, and guided me towards the decent and right thing to do. You have shown strength of character more than most anyone I know. You understood.”

Read More: Rachel McAdams and Selma Blair Reveal Their Own James Toback Sexual Harassment Stories

A petition calling on Disney to re-hire Gunn was launched last week and has been signed more than 331,000 times as of this writing.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.