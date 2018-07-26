‘Shameless’ Season 9 Trailer: Gay Jesus Gets Out of Hand and Frank Gives Everyone STDs — Watch

It's now Showtime's longest-running scripted series.

Showtime has released the trailer for the ninth season of “Shameless,” which will become its longest-running series when it returns later this summer. As the irreverent comedy nears its 100th episode, things continue to escalate in the Gallagher household — the Gay Jesus phenomenon is getting out of control, and Frank (William H. Macy) embarks on a campaign in the South Side. Watch the trailer below.

It opens with Frank being all but laughed out of a bar after asking to open a tab “for old times’ sake” and includes Fiona (Emmy Rossum) learning that “going Fiona” has been coined as a phrase. Rossum has earned praise for successfully lobbying for equal pay on the series, which Macy supported; earlier this year, the actress told IndieWire, “Before my renegotiation was up, I had to be willing to walk away to get what I felt was right — and we went through obviously a long period of negotiation that was private, and then at a certain point it kind of became public.”

Justin Chatwin, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, and Steve Howey co-star on the show, which first premiered seven years ago. “Shameless” returns on September 9.

