Every Episode of ‘Sharp Objects’ Will End With a Mental-Health PSA Urging Viewers to ‘Please Seek Help’

It's directed toward those struggling with self-harm and substance abuse.

“Sharp Objects” is an HBO minisieries directed by “Big Little Lies” helmer Jean-Marc Vallée and based on the novel of the same name by “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn, which is to say that expectations are high. Reviews suggest that the series delivers — IndieWire’s Ben Travers calls it an “exquisite slow-burn of a horror show” in his review — but also that it can be a difficult watch. In light of that, HBO has chosen to end each episode with PSA-style text about self-harm and substance abuse.

“If you or someone you know struggles with self-harm or substance abuse, please seek help by contacting the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 1-800-662-HELP (4357),” it reads, according to Deadline. Netflix recently did something similar with its controversial “13 Reasons Why,” the second season of which features a video trigger warning that “if you’re struggling with these issues yourself, this series may not be right for you, or you may want to watch it with a trusted adult.”

Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, and Eliza Scanlen star in the show, which follows a crime reporter returning to her small hometown to investigate the murders of two young girls. “Sharp Objects” premieres on HBO tomorrow, July 8.

