‘Silicon Valley’ Actress Alice Wetterlund Slams Male Co-Stars for Enabling T.J. Miller’s Bullying: ‘They Can F*ck Off Forever’

Wetterlund played Carla Walton on two seasons of the Emmy-nominated HBO comedy series.

Alice Wetterlund appeared on HBO’s “Silicon Valley” during its second and third seasons as computer engineer and coder Carla Walton, which gave her the opportunity to share the screen with cast members Kumail Nanjiani, Thomas Middleditch, and T.J. Miller, among others. The actress revealed on Twitter her time on the “Silicon Valley” set wasn’t always enjoyable (via Vulture). Wetterlund said Miller acted like a bully and made the experience of working on “Silicon Valley” feel like a nightmare.

Miller’s unruly behavior on “Silicon Valley” has been well documented since the actor left the show at the end of season four. Miller has also been accused of sexual abuse, and the actor was arrested in April for calling in a fake bomb threat. Wutterland referred to Miller as a “petulant brat” and she called out the male cast and crew on “Silicon Valley” for enabling his behavior.

“T.J. Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism,” Wetterlund tweeted. “They can fuck off forever…I don’t know if other women on the show had a different experience than me, but it was kind of a nightmare.”

Wetterlund admitted she never spoke out about Miller during her time on “Silicon Valley” because Carla Walton was her first recurring role on a television series and she didn’t know better.

“One, I needed the job,” Westterlund answered when asked why she didn’t say anything, “and two, it was my first recurring role and I had no idea it wasn’t always toxic and weird. Now I know!”

Wetterlund has since starred in the film “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” and made appearances on “GLOW,” “Take My Wife,” and “The 5th Quarter.” Read her full comments in the Twitter thread below. IndieWire has reached out to HBO for comment.

Yes! It is definitely time to rehabilitate TJ Miller’s career! We can’t afford to lose talent at a time like this, we need more—not less—comedic hijinks such as *checks notes* calling in a fake bomb threat — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 17, 2018

Thank you! I hope to not ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can fuck off forever. https://t.co/YxGHiSYMrJ — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 18, 2018

I’m pretty open about this, and I don’t know if other women on the show had a different experience than me, but it was kind of a nightmare. — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 18, 2018

Not a dumb question. One, I needed the job, two, it was my first recurring role and I had no idea it wasn’t always toxic and weird. Now I know! — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 18, 2018

