Spike Lee Directed Five Short Films for Uber Because He Just Loves Brooklyn That Damn Much — Watch

There are many ways to fight the power, and one of them is directing short films for Uber. Spike Lee has teamed up with the ride-sharing company for “Uber Presents Da Republic of Brooklyn,” a series of five shorts highlighting the men and women behind the wheel in the filmmaker’s favorite borough of New York — and lest you fear that this is another example of Uber not doing right by its employees, the company has specified that all drivers were compensated for their participation in the project.

“I was attracted to this project because I know a lot of people who drive on the Uber platform and it gives them the flexibility they need to pursue their dreams,” Lee says in a statement. “That’s how we do it in Brooklyn – that’s the Brooklyn hustle.” 2018 has proven to be Lee’s best year in quite some time, as his “BlacKkKlansman” premiered at Cannes and won great acclaim — as well as the festival’s coveted Grand Prix.

The five films — “Malka,” “Sunny,” “Domingo,” “Keith,” and “Rodney” are all available to watch on Uber Presents. “BlacKkKlansman,” meanwhile, arrives in theaters on August 10.

