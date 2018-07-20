‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Trailer: Season 2 Promises ‘To Have A Little Fun Along the Way’

Those under the command of Captain Christopher Pike make a big part of this new look at where the CBS All Access show goes next.

When last we saw the crew of the USS Discovery, at the conclusion of the CBS All Access series’ freshman season, they had made contact with a very familiar vessel. Now, with “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 2 on the horizon, that may not be the only familiar sight that fans get a chance to see.

At a panel during San Diego Comic-Con this week, newly minted showrunner Alex Kurtzman unveiled the first tease of what to expect when the series returns where it left off. As the show hinted with the appearance of the USS Enterprise in February’s season finale, this first look takes a peek inside to see the new versions of the famed crew. Captain Pike (now played by Anson Mount) makes his triumphant first appearance, while the whereabouts of the so-far-unseen Spock are revealed.

The Comic-Con panel was moderated by Tig Notaro, who will guest star as Chief Engineer Reno on the upcoming season, bringing her signature dry wit to the role of Chief Engineer Reno.

Watch the full trailer below:

“Star Trek: Discovery” Season 2 will premiere in 2019. Learn more about what to expect here.

