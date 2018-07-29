‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Delay Confirmed: ‘It’ll Be Worth the Wait’

TCA: A Netflix exec weighed in on why the return to Hawkins, Indiana is taking so long.

Sorry, “Stranger Things” fans. Eleven and the gang won’t be returning to your screens for at least a year.

At the Television Critics Association press tour panel for Netflix on Sunday, the streamer’s VP of original content Cindy Holland discussed the popular ‘80s-era sci-fi series and why it won’t be back for a third season until Summer 2019.

“It’s a hand-crafted show,” she said. “The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy have worked really hard … and want to deliver something bigger and better than they did last year. They want to take the time to get it right. I think it will be a fantastic season and will be worth the wait.”

What little of “Stranger Things” Season 3, aka “Stranger Things 3,” that we’ve seen looks promising so far. There’s a shiny new mall in town (Ahoy!) that is offering employment to King Steve (Joe Keery) and new cast member, “Little Women” star Maya Hawke, who plays his co-worker Robin.

The Starcourt Mall was first introduced in a teaser video on Twitter earlier this month and featured the first glimpse of Hawke alongside Keery working in the food court. Because of the language and time period in the video, many speculated that “Stranger Things” wouldn’t return until Summer 2019.

Ahoy! Something is coming… to Hawkins, Indiana! pic.twitter.com/BI4wFRVzvB — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 16, 2018

Hawke’s character Robin is described as an “alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful.” Robin uncovers another dark secret in Hawkins, and the viral video suggests the mall will be a central location for all the supernatural action that’s bound to go down.

“Stranger Things” returns for Season 3 in Summer 2019 on Netflix.

