‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Viral Video Teases Summer 2019 Premiere, Introduces Maya Hawke’s Robin — Watch

Something huge is coming to Hawkins, Indiana, and it’s not the Demogorgon or the Shadow Monster. Netflix has officially kicked off the marketing campaign for “Stranger Things” Season 3 with a new viral video commercial advertising a fictional shopping center called the Starcourt Mall. The mall is the latest addition to the fictional town at the center of “Stranger Things” and includes an ice cream shop called Scoops Ahoy where Joe Keery’s Steve works with a new character, Maya Hawke’s Robin.

While the introduction of Hawke’s new character is exciting, the big takeaway from the viral video is the final tagline that says the Starcourt Mall is “coming next summer.” The line more or less confirms “Stranger Things” will return to Netflix in summer 2019. The release makes sense given production on the new episodes began this summer. The show’s first season debuted in July 2016, while the second season premiered in October 2016.

Hawke’s character Robin is described as an “alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful.” Robin uncovers another dark secret in Hawkins, and the viral video suggests the mall will be a central location for all the supernatural action that’s bound to go down.

Watch the video below. The first two seasons of “Stranger Things” are now streaming on Netflix.

Ahoy! Something is coming… to Hawkins, Indiana! pic.twitter.com/BI4wFRVzvB — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 16, 2018

