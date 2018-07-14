‘Suspiria’: Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Will Play Its Iconic Score in Its Entirety on Fall Tour

2018 appears to be the year of “Suspiria.” In addition to “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated remake of Dario Argento’s classic giallo, this fall will also see Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin go on tour to perform its iconic score for the original film in its entirety. Each show will feature a screening of the film, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year; to mark that occasion, Goblin reissued said score on vinyl.
Thom Yorke of Radiohead is scoring this new take on the film, which stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, and Jessica Harper. Though his bandmate Jonny Greenwood has received widespread acclaim for his musical stylings on films like “There Will Be Blood” and “Phantom Thread,” Yorke hasn’t worked on a high-profile film project before.
Here are the dates for Goblin’s tour, which begins just before Halloween and the November 2 release of “Suspiria”:
10-28 Baltimore, MD: Rams Head Live (Day of Darkness Festival)
10-30 Raleigh, NC: Lincoln Theatre
11-02 Austin, TX: Come and Take it Live
11-03 Houston, TX: White Oak Music Hall
11-04 Dallas, TX: Gas Monkey
11-06 Tempe, AZ: Marquee Theatre
11-07 San Diego, CA: The Irenic
11-08 Los Angeles, CA: Union
11-09 Oakland, CA: Oakland Metro Operahouse
11-11 Portland, OR: Hawthorne Theatre
11-12 Seattle, WA: El Corazon
11-14 Salt Lake City, UT: Metro Music Hall
11-15 Denver, CO: Gothic Theatre
11-18 Chicago, IL: Reggies Rock Club
11-19 Grand Rapids, MI: Wealthy Theatre
11-20 Toronto, Ontario: The Opera House
11-21 Ottawa, Ontario: Mavericks
11-22 Montreal, Quebec: Théâtre Fairmount
11-24 Brooklyn, NY: Murmrr Theatre
11-25 Brookline, MA: Coolidge Corner Theatre
