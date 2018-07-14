‘Suspiria’: Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Will Play Its Iconic Score in Its Entirety on Fall Tour

It begins just before the release of Luca Guadagnino's remake.

2018 appears to be the year of “Suspiria.” In addition to “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated remake of Dario Argento’s classic giallo, this fall will also see Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin go on tour to perform its iconic score for the original film in its entirety. Each show will feature a screening of the film, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year; to mark that occasion, Goblin reissued said score on vinyl.

Thom Yorke of Radiohead is scoring this new take on the film, which stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, and Jessica Harper. Though his bandmate Jonny Greenwood has received widespread acclaim for his musical stylings on films like “There Will Be Blood” and “Phantom Thread,” Yorke hasn’t worked on a high-profile film project before.

Here are the dates for Goblin’s tour, which begins just before Halloween and the November 2 release of “Suspiria”:

10-28 Baltimore, MD: Rams Head Live (Day of Darkness Festival)

10-30 Raleigh, NC: Lincoln Theatre

11-02 Austin, TX: Come and Take it Live

11-03 Houston, TX: White Oak Music Hall

11-04 Dallas, TX: Gas Monkey

11-06 Tempe, AZ: Marquee Theatre

11-07 San Diego, CA: The Irenic

11-08 Los Angeles, CA: Union

11-09 Oakland, CA: Oakland Metro Operahouse

11-11 Portland, OR: Hawthorne Theatre

11-12 Seattle, WA: El Corazon

11-14 Salt Lake City, UT: Metro Music Hall

11-15 Denver, CO: Gothic Theatre

11-18 Chicago, IL: Reggies Rock Club

11-19 Grand Rapids, MI: Wealthy Theatre

11-20 Toronto, Ontario: The Opera House

11-21 Ottawa, Ontario: Mavericks

11-22 Montreal, Quebec: Théâtre Fairmount

11-24 Brooklyn, NY: Murmrr Theatre

11-25 Brookline, MA: Coolidge Corner Theatre

