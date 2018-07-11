‘Tales from the Hood 2’ Trailer: Mr. Simms Returns 23 Years Later for an Eerie, Campy Sequel from Producer Spike Lee — Watch

"Hereditary" is not the only movie this year giving screen time to creepy dolls.

Fantasia Festival will host the world premiere of “Tales from the Hood 2” this Friday, and the film’s first trailer has arrived. Like its 1995 precursor, the ghoulish feature is executive produced by Spike Lee, and summons funeral director Mr. Portifoy Simms to narrate four vignettes based on grim realities of the modern African-American experience. The 35-second debut clip includes a blow to the head, burning crucifix, and zombie invasion, not to mention shots of nefarious-looking dolls.

“Armageddon” actor Keith David replaces Clarence Williams III in the Simms role, while “Mad Men” veteran Bryan Batt plays a clairvoyant in need of an exorcism. Both films were written by former “Chappelle’s Show” director Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott. Cundieff directed the original while Scott served as its producer; this time, they share directing and producing credit.

Per its official synopsis, horror fans can expect “bloodcurdling stories about lust, greed, pride, and politics through tales with demonic dolls, possessed psychics, vengeful vixens and historical ghosts. Mr. Simms’s haunting stories will make you laugh … while you scream.”

The original’s soundtrack, with songs from the Wu-Tang Clan and Ol’ Dirty Bastard, topped the Billboard’s U.S. R&B chart and received a Gold certification.

“Tales from the Hood 2” will be available for Blu-ray, DVD, digital, and on-demand viewing Oct. 2. Watch the trailer below.

