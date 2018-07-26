‘A Murder in Mansfield’: True Crime Film From Barbara Kopple Heads to Investigation Discovery — Exclusive

TCA: The Academy Award-winning filmmaker's investigation of the 1989 murder of Noreen Boyle in Mansfield, Ohio will premiere on ID in November.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Barbara Kopple (“Miss Sharon Jones!,” “Harlan County USA”) will bring her new film, “A Murder in Mansfield,” to Investigation Discovery (ID), IndieWire has learned exclusively. The film follows the legacy of the notorious 1989 murder of Noreen Boyle in Mansfield, Ohio, through the lens of the victim’s son. “A Murder in Mansfield” premiere at DOC NYC and went on to play leading documentary film festivals such as Full Frame, AFI Docs and IDFA.

Per the official synopsis: “Eleven-year-old Collier Boyle and his family lived comfortably in Mansfield, until New Year’s Eve in 1989, when Collier’s father, Dr. Jack Boyle, murdered Noreen, his wife of 20 years. With only circumstantial evidence connecting Dr. Boyle to the crime, Collier’s devastating testimony was the key to convicting him. Now, more than two decades later, Collier returns to Ohio seeking to retrace his past and confront his imprisoned father, who remains in denial of his guilt.”

“Collier’s depth of character is a wonder to behold from childhood to adulthood, and out of his tragic story, we witness the power of human resilience,” said Kopple in a statement. “I am grateful that Collier has trusted me with his story, and believe this film shows the power of the human spirit, and our ability to rise above tragedy.”

“As a storyteller, there is no one better than Barbara Kopple to capture Collier’s life journey,” said ID president Henry Schleiff. “We are honored to partner with her and her team at Cabin Creek Films to bring ID viewers on his awe-inspiring journey of resilience and reconciliation.”

“A Murder in Mansfield” will make its national television debut on Investigation Discovery on November 17, 2018 at 9 pm.

