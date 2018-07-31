Terry Gilliam Needs Help Picking the Perfect ‘Man Who Killed Don Quixote’ Poster; Check Out the Gorgeous Options

The filmmaker has been posting incredible one-sheets for his passion project on social media.

Terry Gilliam’s “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” is still in need of a U.S. distributor, but in the meantime the movie is opening in markets around the world, most recently in Belgium and the Netherlands. To celebrate the film’s international roll out, Gilliam has started a poster contest on his official Facebook page.

Since July 27, Gilliam has been debuting gorgeous one-sheets for “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” on social media and asking his nearly 500,000 followers to weigh in with their reactions to the artwork in the comments section. The filmmaker announced he plans to put together a ballot once all the posters are revealed and have fans pick the winning poster.

“Don Quixote” stars Jonathan Pryce as a delusional older man who is convinced he is the title character. After he mistakes a young advertising executive (Adam Driver) to be his loyal squire Sancho Pancho, the two men embark on an odyssey that blends reality and imagination. The film debuted on the closing night of the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Gilliam has been engaged in a war-of-words battle with former producer Paulo Branco for much of the summer. Branco claims he still maintains rights to the film and that it can’t be released without his permission, to which Gilliam and his producer, Mariela Besuievsky, say isn’t the case. The film has already started playing around the world, including France, and is awaiting a U.S. distributor.

Check out the amazing “Don Quixote” posters via Gilliam’s Facebook embeds below.

