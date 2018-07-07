‘Thanos Did Nothing Wrong’ Subreddit Will Ban Half Its Members in Tribute to ‘Infinity War’ Villain

Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

One subreddit will soon be perfectly balanced, as all things should be. Thanos Did Nothing Wrong, which began as a meme repository devoted to the “Avengers: Infinity War” villain, has grown so rapidly in recent weeks that its subscribers began demanding that the moderators ban half of them in tribute to the world-destroying foe. After much back and forth, the moderators agreed — meaning 230,000 users will soon be banished from the subreddit with the snap of a finger.

In the film, Thanos defends his quest for the Infinity Gauntlet — and plan to wipe out half the universe — by citing finite resources and overpopulation; culling the herd, he argues, will bring prosperity to those who remain. The subreddit dedicated to him has grown exponentially since the idea to ban half its subscribers began to pick up steam, with the current count sitting at nearly 465,000.

The mass-ban event is set for this Monday, July 9: “The admins are designing a bot for me that will allow me to do the job in a quick and easy manner,” announced moderator The-Jedi-Apprentice. “So, be patient, and thank you all for your support.”

One highly upvoted post called for Josh Brolin himself to push the button that exiles the Children of Thanos, which seems a tall order. In any case, hundreds of thousands of redditors are about to not feel so good, Mr. Stark.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.