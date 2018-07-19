‘The Clone Wars’ Is Returning for 12 New Episodes on Disney’s Streaming Service — Watch the Trailer

Returned, the Clone Wars have.

Ended, the Clone Wars have. Or maybe not: Disney just announced at San Diego Comic-Con that “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” will return for 12 new episodes on its forthcoming streaming service, making it the latest show to be revived years after its initial ending. The animated series ran for six seasons from 2008–2004.

“I honestly didn’t think we would ever have the opportunity to return to The Clone Wars,” said Supervising Director Dave Filoni in a statement. “Thanks to the relentless fan support and the team behind Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, we will now get to tell more of those stories. We feel a tremendous responsibility to make something that lives up to the legacy that George Lucas created with the original series and I think our team, many of whom worked on the show from the beginning, has risen to the challenge.”

Set during the three years between “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith,” “The Clone Wars” was well-received by fans throughout its initial run. This new revival, which will bring the total episode count to 133, has yet to receive an official premiere date.

