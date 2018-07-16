‘The Crown’ Season 3 First Look: Olivia Colman Takes Over Claire Foy’s Emmy-Nominated Queen

Between "The Crown" Season 3 and Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite," Olivia Colman is owning royalty on film and television.

Claire Foy just picked up her second Emmy nomination for playing Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s “The Crown,” but don’t expect the actress to pick up a third nomination next year. Starting in Season 3, the Queen will be played by Olivia Colman, best known for roles in “Broadchurch” and “The Night Manager.” Netflix has debuted the first look at Colman in the role that made Foy a household name.

“The Crown” Season 3, which will premiere in 2019, is expected to cover the Queen’s life from 1964 into the early 1970s. “Outlander” star Tobias Menzies is stepping into the role of Prince Philip (previously played by Matt Smith), while Helena Bonham Carter will play the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret (played by Vanessa Kirby in the first two seasons). Both Smith and Kirby picked up Emmy nominations for their roles in Season 2.

Before Colman takes on the role of Queen Elizabeth II, audiences can see her reign as Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming drama “The Favourite,” which opens November 23. The first two seasons of “The Crown” are now streaming on Netflix. The series is nominated for 13 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Check out the first look at “The Crown” Season 3 below.

Netflix

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.