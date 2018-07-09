‘The Favourite’ First Trailer: Yorgos Lanthimos Creates Royal Madness With Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz

The director of "The Lobster" and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" heads to the early 18th century for a surprising approach to the period drama.

The results are often exhilarating when an auteur director tackles the historical period drama (see Sofia Coppola and “Marie Antoinette,” Stanley Kubrick and “Barry Lyndon”), so consider “The Favourite” one of the most anticipated indie films of the 2018 movie season. The latest from Yorgos Lanthimos is set on the English throne in the early 18th century and gives three juicy roles to Olivia Coleman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone.

“The Favourite” stars Coleman as Queen Anne and Weisz as her close friend and advisor Lady Sarah. England is at war with France but Queen Anne is more concerned with duck racing and pineapple eating. Governing the country gets complicated when a new servant arrives (Stone) with plans of her own to become Queen Sarah’s trusted advisor.

Lanthimos has been a rising star in the indie film world over the last several years thanks to “The Lobster” and last year’s “The Killing of the Sacred Deer.” His latest release reunites him with his “Lobster” stars Coleman and Weisz, while Stone will be working with the celebrated Greek director for the first time.

“The Favourite” opens in select theaters November 23. Watch the first trailer below.

