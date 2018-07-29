‘The Good Cop’ Trailer: Tony Danza and Josh Groban Are Your New Favorite Netflix Detectives — Watch

The "Who's the Boss" star and fan favorite opera singer play father and son cops in the upcoming procedural from Netflix.

So many things are good on TV now: Places, Fights, Doctors — now, add cops to the mix. “The Good Cop,” Netflix’s upcoming foray into the light-hearted crime procedural world, features Josh Groban as a by-the-book New York City detective and Tony Danza as his father, a former cop who can’t quite leave the life behind. (They are both named Tony, because why not.)

Created by Andy Breckman, whose last big series “Monk” was an unstoppable Emmys juggernaut for years, “The Good Cop” also features Monica Barbaro as Tony Sr.’s parole officer (and Tony Jr.’s partner in sexual tension) as well as Isaiah “Sheeeeeeeeeit” Whitlock Jr. as another (also possibly good) cop. The official description, per Netflix:

Tony Danza plays Tony Sr. (Big Tony), a lovable yet not exactly honorable, former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, Tony Jr. (TJ), Josh Groban, a brilliant, straight-laced NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules while solving Brooklyn’s toughest cases. This “odd couple” become unofficial partners as Tony Sr. offers his overly-cautious son blunt, street-wise advice.

In the trailer and first-look photos below, the father-son dynamic takes center stage, as Danza leans hard into his old-school cop persona while Groban transforms himself from beloved crooner to bespectacled crime-solver. (It’s a look that works for him.) “The Good Cop” premieres September 21, 2018 on Netflix.

