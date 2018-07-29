‘The Innocents’ Sneak Peek: In Netflix’s Sci-Fi Series, Shape-Shifting Is the Ultimate Teen Angst — Watch

TCA: All eight episodes of the star-crossed romance will be released in late August.

Being a teenager is never easy, but when those growing pains encompass involuntary shape-shifting, it can be downright dangerous. Netflix’s new science-fiction series “The Innocents” explores one 16-year-old’s curious coming-of-age story this August.

At the Television Critics Association press tour on Sunday, Netflix brought together a panel for “The Innocents,” including co-creators and writers Hania Elkington and Simon Duric, and stars Guy Pearce, Sorcha Groundsell, and Percelle Ascott. Netflix also released a sneak peek featurette, which can be seen below.

In the eight-part series, June McDaniel (Groundsell) has had it with her controlling father, and on her 16th birthday runs away with her boyfriend Harry Polk (Ascott), the son of a police officer. But as the young star-crossed lovers soon realize, June’s father had a reason to curtail her activities. It turns out she’s a shape-shifter, which leads to some freaky and dangerous situations.

June can’t control her newfound ability, but she encounters a couple of people who promise that they have the answers, whether it’s a cure or a way to train her. But even as June is trying to figure out who she can trust, her relationship with Harry begins to snap under pressure. Their dream of a life together no longer fits with this new reality, and their feelings for and trust in each other are tested.

Guy Pearce plays Ben Halvorson, a professor who could the answer to all of June’s problems. Take a look at the featurette below:

Elaine Pyke, Charlie Pattinson, and Willow Grylls of New Pictures will executive produce, along with Farren Blackburn, who directed six of the eight episodes.

“The Innocents” will be released on Friday, Aug. 24 on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.