‘The Last Ship’ Trailer: Michael Bay’s Post-Apocalyptic Wartime Drama Ends With a Bang

The final season of the popular action series sends the team on a covert mission to Panama.

TNT’s leading drama will go out on a high note this September. The network announced today that Season 5 of its popular action series will be its last, touting high numbers for the fourth season, which ranked among the summer’s top five cable dramas, reaching a total of 24 million viewers. Executive-produced by Michael Bay and set in the aftermath of a global catastrophe that wiped out the world’s population, “The Last Ship” stars Eric Dane (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Bridget Regan (“Agent Carter”), and Adam Baldwin (“Firefly”).

Per the official synopsis: “The world is finally recovering from the deadly virus that devastated the population, but global political unrest remains. Tom Chandler (Dane) has retired and his former crew has scattered, many having risen in the ranks within the Navy. Sasha Cooper (Regan), Lieutenant Danny Green (Travis Van Winkle), SBS WO-N Wolf Taylor (Bren Foster) and Sergeant Azima Kandie (Jodie Turner Smith) are on a covert mission in Panama. When they are wrongly blamed for an attack on the Panamanian president, the consequences for the United States are dire. The Nathan James must fight to prevent invasion by Latin America — and the next world war.”

The Last Ship Season 5 premieres Sunday, September 9, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT). Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.