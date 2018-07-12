‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Old Guard Helps Amazon Newbie Score 14 Nominations

The period Comedy series will duke it out with "Atlanta" for the Emmy win.

Fresh off its lauded first season, Best Comedy Series nominee “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” yielded 14 Emmy nominations for Amazon Prime. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (“Gilmore Girls”), this portrait of a well-heeled 1950s New York Jewish wife and mother (“House of Cards” Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan) who pursues stand-up comedy following the breakup of her marriage already took home two Comedy Golden Globes (Best Television Series and Actress). Brosnahan also won Best Actress in a TV Comedy Series Critics Choice award.

Amazon Studios/Sarah Shatz

While Brosnahan is a relative newcomer, three popular Emmy veterans returned to the awards fray. Supporting Actor nominee Tony Shalhoub hasn’t scored an Emmy nod since his heyday as the star of “Monk” –he won three Emmys and a Golden Globe for his OCD detective. He adds his 9th Emmy nomination for his sensitive performance as Maisel’s beleaguered father to his recent Tony award for “The Band’s Visit.”

“Family Guy” voice-over performer Alex Borstein earned her third Emmy nomination, as Supporting Actress, but her first in front of the camera as Maisel’s tough but loyal manager, while Emmy perennial Jane Lynch scored her 10th Emmy nomination, as Guest Supporting Actress for her old-school comedienne.

“Roseanne” writing Emmy nominee Amy Sherman-Palladino landed nominations for writing and directing the “Mrs. Maisel” pilot.

Other nominations include many craft categories: production design for a narrative period or fantasy program, casting for a comedy series, cinematography for a single-camera series, period costumes, single-camera picture editing, hairstyling for a single-camera series, and musical supervision.

Season One of “Mrs. Maisel” consisted of eight episodes, and Seasons two and three are expected to be 10 episodes. The show will return to Amazon for its sophomore season later this year.

