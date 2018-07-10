‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’ Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Heads to Gay Conversion Therapy in Sundance Winner

"American Honey" breakout Sasha Lane and newcomer Forrest Goodluck co-star in this Sundance Grand Jury winner.

Before Chloë Grace Moretz turns up in Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria” this fall, the 21-year-old actress will be front and center in “The Miseducation of Cameron Post.” The drama marks the second directorial feature from “Appropriate Behavior” breakout Desiree Akhavan and it took top honors at Sundance earlier this year when it was awarded the U.S. Grand Jury Prize.

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” is based on the novel of the same name by Emily M. Danforth and stars Moretz in the title role. When Cameron is caught making out with a fellow female classmate, her religious family sends her to a gay conversion therapy camp in hope of “curing” her sexuality. The camp brings Cameron in contact with a gay community for the first time, and she learns to empower herself after befriending two fellow campers, played by “American Honey” favorite Sasha Lane and newcomer Forrest Goodluck.

In his B+ review out of Sundance, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich called “Cameron Post” a beautiful coming-of-age story with a powerfully understated Moretz performance.

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” opens in New York on August 3, followed by a Los Angeles expansion on August 10. Watch the official trailer below.

