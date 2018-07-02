‘The New Pope’: Jude Law Officially Returns and John Malkovich Joins the Cast of Paolo Sorrentino’s ‘Young Pope’ Follow-Up

Production on Sorrentino's HBO-Sky limited series is set to begin this November in Italy.

Paolo Sorrentino’s “The New Pope” is officially heading into production this November. New details about the director’s television follow-up to “The Young People” have emerged (via Deadline) and most exciting is the confirmation that Jude Law will be reuniting with Sorrentino for “The New Pope.” Law played the lead role in “The Young Pope,” which earned critical acclaim when it debuted on HBO in January 2017. John Malkovich is also joining the series.

HBO announced last May Sorrentino and co-writer Umberto Cantarello were writing the script for “The New Pope,” which is not being described as a sequel to “The Young Pope” but as Sorrentino’s second limited-series for television. The casting of Law would make it appear as as if “The New Pope” is a continuation of the last series, but it is not confirmed yet whether Law is reprising the character of American pontiff Lenny Belardo. Lenny’s fate was left ambiguous at the end of the “The Young Pope.”

Malkovich, who is currently filming BBC One’s limited series “The ABC Murders,” is expected to be playing the titular role in “The New Pope,” although the specifics of his casting have not been confirmed. Deadline reports “The New Pope” is an entirely new series from Sorrentino but elements of “The Young Pope” could be in play.

Following “The Young Pope,” Sorrentino went on to direct the two-part Italian film “Loro.” The filmmaker is expected to kick off production on “The New Pope” in Italy this November.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.