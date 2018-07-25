‘The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl’ Trailer: Anime Rom-Com From ‘Adventure Time’ Director Masaaki Yuasa

GKIDS is giving a U.S. theatrical release to this surreal comedy about a black-haired girl who drinks like a fish.

GKIDS will give a U.S. theatrical release to “The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl,” a surreal anime rom-com from visionary director Masaaki Yuasa. The Japanese animator’s wild, freeform style is exemplified in his Netflix series “Devilman Crybaby,” and feature films, “Mind Game” and “Lu Over the Wall.” American audiences may best know his work from “Adventure Time,” as writer and director of the episode “Food Chain.” From the newly released trailer, “The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl” appears to be a bizarre and charming romantic comedy about one epic night in the life of a cocktail-chugging girl protagonist.

Per the official synopsis: “As a group of teens go out for a night on the town, a sophomore known only as ‘The Girl with Black Hair’ experiences a series of surreal encounters with the local nightlife… all the while unaware of the romantic longings of Senpai, a fellow student who has been creating increasingly fantastic and contrived reasons to run into her, in an effort to win her heart.”

GKIDS will release “The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl” in U.S. theaters on August 21 and 22 through a screening partnership with Fathom Events. Check out the trailer below.

