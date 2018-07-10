‘The OA’ Season 2 Update: Brit Marling Promises Something ‘Wholly Original’ and ‘Terrifying’ Is Coming Together

Marling says she's in the "early days" of editing, which means the wait for new episodes of the Netflix cult favorite continues.

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s “The OA” debuted December 16, 2016 on Netflix and quickly established itself as a cult favorite, but two years later fans are still without season two. Unfortunately, the show’s return date is still unclear, but Marling has an exciting update to make the wait a little easier. The creator and star of “The OA” took to Instagram to confirm she’s now in the editing phase of season two, and Marling says something “wholly original” is being created in post-production.

“Being in the edit is the hardest part of filmmaking for me,” Marling wrote. “When writing or acting the only real limit is your imagination. When editing you have to tell the best story with what you had time to capture rather than what you can conceive of.”

Marling explained that some days editing “The OA” season two are “sublime” while others are “rough duty.” “You come face to face with your shortcomings [on these days] and have to keep going,” she said. “In fact, [you] have to be inspired by those shortcomings to find something new and more authentic than what was planned.”

“Thankfully we have amazing editors, allies and guides — one of whom is our producer at Plan B Sarah Esberg,” Marling continued. “She’s due to give birth any day now and still in the edit with [Batmanglij] and me giving invaluable ideas and insights. It’s early days but I will say this — something wholly original is emerging and that feels terrifying, which to me is a good sign.”

“The OA” season two kicked off production at the beginning of January 2018. Batmanglij posted April 27 on Instagram announcing the wrap of production at the end of the month, which means the second season has been in the edit bay for a couple months now. Marling’s update mentioned post-production is in its “early days,” which means we probably won’t be seeing “The OA” season two until 2019 or late 2018 at the earliest. In the update post below, Marling’s character is seen on the television in a hospital bed with a bloody chest.

The first eight episodes of “The OA” are now streaming in Netflix. You can read Marling’s entire update in the post below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.