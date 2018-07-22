‘The Purge’ Comic-Con Trailer: USA’s Limited Series Reminds You It’s Kill or Be Killed in New Footage

You've gotta pick a side!

“The Purge” takes place for 12 hours over the course of one night, so no matter how many two-hour movies Blumhouse pumps out, they can’t capture the constant fear felt for so long during that one, fictional night where anything is legal — including murder.

But you know what can? A TV show.

Billed as a 10-hour event series capturing the 12 hours of terror on Purge Night, the USA Network adaptation of “The Purge” (produced by Blumhouse TV) released a new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. You can watch it below for a taste of the terror to come.

For more, check out the official synopsis below:

Based on the hit movie franchise from Blumhouse Productions, “The Purge” revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, each character is forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night. “The Purge” is written and executive produced by the film franchise creator James DeMonaco and led by Jason Blum. Additionally, the entire team behind the blockbuster franchise ‎is on board to executive produce, including Michael Bay with Brad Fuller and Andrew Form under the Platinum Dunes banner and Sébastien K. Lemercier. Thomas Kelly serves as executive producer/showrunner of the series. Emmy- and Golden Globe-winner Anthony Hemingway will direct and executive produce the premiere episode.

“The Purge” premieres September 4 on USA Network and Syfy, with subsequent episodes only on USA. Watch the Comic-Con trailer below.

