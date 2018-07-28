‘The Romanoffs’: Matthew Weiner’s Amazon Series Reveals Full A-List Cast, Including Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Bishé — Watch

The eight-episode season adds another "Mad Men" alum in Jay R. Ferguson and picks up a fall release date.

When the series was first announced, many assumed that Weiner’s first post-“Mad Men” series would be a period piece. Last spring, Weiner clarified that “The Romanoffs” would instead follow people in the present who believed they were descended from the famed Russian royal family.

Now, at a Television Critics Association Press Tour event on Saturday, Amazon unveiled the first teaser for the series, which officially brings back some familiar Weiner universe faces (and a bevy of others) to tell the tales.

The series is something of a “Mad Men” family reunion, including cast members Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, and Jay R. Ferguson. But his trailer also confirms that this gigantic cast list also includes the previously announced Isabelle Huppert, Aaron Eckhart, Amanda Peet, and Corey Stoll, while adding other names like Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Bishé, Clea DuVall, Griffin Dunne, and Ron Livingston.

“The Romanoffs” is slated to run eight episodes — all directed by Weiner — which play out anthology-style, with only that aforementioned thematic connection between them. Given that actors aren’t expected to appear in multiple episodes, we’ll still have to wait and see which actors get paired up in their individual installments. The wait won’t be long: In addition to a first look at the cast list, Amazon also announced a release date for the series. Expect it to arrive this fall, which would make it eligible for 2019 Emmys attention.

Watch the trailer (including a healthy dose of Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet”) below:

“The Romanoffs” premieres Friday, October 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

