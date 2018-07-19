‘Three Identical Strangers’ Is Being Made Into a Feature, Because Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction

The acclaimed documentary premiered at Sundance earlier this year.

Truth is stranger than fiction, so it’s only a matter of time before compelling true stories get turned into narratives. Such is the case with “Three Identical Strangers,” a genuinely hard-to-believe documentary about triplets separated at birth who only learned of their siblings’ existence 20 years later — and the circumstances of their adoption. Raw, which produced Tim Wardle’s acclaimed doc, has announced that it’s partnering with Film4 and Sidney Kimmel Entertainment (SKE) on a feature adaptation of the story.

Katherine Butler of Raw said that “this is an incredible series of true events that naturally lends itself to a narrative telling, and we are delighted to be working with SKE and Film4 to bring Robert, David and Eddy’s story to the widest audience possible”

“Robert, David and Eddy’s extraordinary story made a huge impact on me when I saw ‘Three Identical Strangers’ at Sundance,” added Film4’s Daniel Battsek. “We were all struck by its dramatic potential and look forward to the challenge of capturing the emotion and revelations of the triplets’ journey, with our partners at Raw and SKE.”

“Three Identical Strangers” has had a strong showing at the box office so far, earning more than $2.5 million in limited release over the last three weeks. No word yet on casting in this new version of the film, though it’s likely to be a sought-after part — it’s not often that one actor has the chance to play three different characters in the same movie.

