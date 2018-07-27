‘Time Bandits,’ Terry Gilliam’s Adventure Movie, Is Being Made Into a TV Series by Apple

It's the first film in his "Trilogy of Imagination."

Now that he’s finally finished “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” Terry Gilliam is on to his next project — and it won’t be a movie. Deadline reports that Apple has acquired the rights to adapt Gilliam’s “Time Bandits” for the small screen, with the filmmaker attached to the series as a non-writing executive producer. The show will be a co-production of Anonymous Content, Paramount Television, and Media Rights Capital.

Released in 1981, “Time Bandits” is the first film in what Gilliam refers to as his “Trilogy of Imagination”; it was followed by 1985’s “Brazil” and 1988’s “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.” Craig Warnock stars as an 11-year-old boy who joins a group of time-traveling dwarves on a quest for treasure, with Sean Connery, Shelley Duvall, and John Cleese co-starring. The film was well received by critics and earned more than $42 million at the box office against a budget of just $5 million.

“Time Bandits” isn’t Apple’s only series in production: “Little Voice,” a musical dramedy from J.J. Abrams, is also in the works, as are “Amazing Stories,” “See,” and “Central Park.” No word yet on casting or a premiere date for “Time Bandits.”

