‘Timeless’: Canceled NBC Series To Get a Two-Part Finale This Holiday Season

Bittersweet news for the fans known as "Clockblockers": The show is coming back, but ever so briefly. Will Leslie Jones still protest nude at 30 Rock?

“Timeless” isn’t fading into history just yet. NBC has struck a deal with Sony Pictures TV to wrap up the series — which ended its second season with a major cliffhanger — via a two-part finale that will air during the holiday season.

The “Timeless” wrap-up comes after NBC canceled the show this May, and Sony Pictures TV tried but couldn’t maneuver a third season renewal at another outlet.

In a press release, executive producers Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke promised “one final emotional story for the Time Team.”

“While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of ‘Timeless,’ this is the next best thing,” the duo said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to take the Lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story. The studio, network, cast and crew are all doing this for one reason only: the fans. Because they deserve it. Because the fans made this happen and we thank them for their passion, support and helicopters. So? You guys want to get Rufus back or what?”

That’s a reference to the show’s recent cliffhanger, in which Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) was believed to be dead. But as Wyatt (Matt Lanter) confesses his love for Lucy (Abigail Spencer), suddenly a new Lifeboat time machine shows up — and future versions of both characters reveal their mission to their earlier selves: ‘You guys want to get Rufus back or what?’”

“Timeless” fans, known as “Clockblockers,” mounted a campaign to save the show and have been extremely vocal in their passion to save the show. And they had reason to be optimistic: NBC initially canceled “Timeless” after Season 1, only to reverse its decision just a day later.

Sadly for fans, history wasn’t destined to repeat this time. Lisa Katz, NBC’s co-president of scripted programming, announced the pickup on Tuesday.

“A huge thank you to all – our cast, crew, producers, and partners at Sony – who have worked so very hard, and to the fans who kept us on our toes and made sure we did our very best week after week,” she said.

It’s unclear how this impacts “SNL” star Leslie Jones’ promise to protest nude in the halls of NBC if “Timeless” is not renewed.

The cast also includes Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit. Ryan and Kripke are the creators, writers and executive producers. Tom Smuts and Arika Lisanne Mittman are co-showrunners and executive producers. Don Kurt, Greg Beeman, John Davis, John Fox and Marney Hochman also executive produce.

