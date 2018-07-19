‘Titans’ Trailer: Robin Turns Bad Boy in DC Universe’s New Live-Action Show

The DCEU is all grown up, as Robin declares: "F*** Batman."

The first trailer for DC’s “Titans” premiered at Comic-Con Thursday morning, and Dick Grayson — AKA Robin — is shedding his squeaky clean image. The live-action series will launch DC’s new subscription streaming service, DC Universe, debuting as its first original scripted series.

The trailer offers a first look at Raven (Teagan Croft), a teenaged girl with psychic abilities, as she enlists the help of detective Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), to battle an imminent threat that could destroy the world. One moment in the trailer that is sure to raise some eyebrows occurs when Robin attacks a group of back alley thugs, and they ask, “Where’s Batman?” His reply: “Fuck Batman.” The trailer also teases first looks at Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) and Starfire (Anna Diop).

From Warner Bros. Television, “Titans” will premiere this year, with two other live-action series, “Doom Patrol” and “Swamp Thing, following in 2019. Warner Bros. Animation will also bring its new series “Harley Quinn” and the third season of “Young Justice” to the service next year.

