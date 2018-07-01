‘To the Night’ Trailer: Caleb Landry Jones Leaves Ebbing, Missouri for New York in Surreal Karlovy Vary Drama — Watch

Michael Haneke served as Dramaturgical Consultant on the film.

Karlovy Vary is underway in the Czech Republic, and among the world premieres is writer/director Peter Brunner’s “To the Night.” Caleb Landry Jones (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Twin Peaks: The Return,” “Get Out”) stars in the film, which received “dramaturgical consulting” from Michael Haneke — a teacher of Brunner’s. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Norman has never come to terms with the fire that, in his childhood, took away all those closest to him. His inner sorrow and feelings of guilt prevent him from starting a new life with his girlfriend and son. Although the fire took everything, it now becomes a path to dealing with his trauma. Gifted director Peter Brunner ramps up the near physical intensity of the viewer’s experience via the thoughtful use of unspoken hints and images, which assail the associative processes of the subconscious rather than the rational mind.”

Eléonore Hendricks, Abbey Lee, Jana McKinnon, and Christos Haas co-star in the film. “To the Night” has yet to receive theatrical distribution.

