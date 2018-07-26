Tom Arnold Demands ‘The Apprentice’ Creator Mark Burnett Release Tapes of the Real Donald Trump

TCA: The pee tape is real, says Arnold, who is searching for several videos of Trump doing awful things in Viceland's "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes."

Tom Arnold is searching for the Donald Trump tapes — but he means more than just the infamous, alleged Trump “pee pee tapes.” For his new Viceland series “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes,” Arnold is issuing a challenge to “The Apprentice” executive producer Mark Burnett: Release the hours of tapes of Trump on set acting inappropriate.

“Mark Burnett does have a disc with every outtake of ‘The Apprentice,'” he said. “I’d like [Burnett] to stand up and say, ‘actually we had to cut out all the lies and sexual harassment, he’s not really that guy [you saw on the screen],'” Arnold said. “The real guy is this other guy.”

Arnold, who appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” and is familiar with how the production worked, said he’d like to have just one 12-hour day worth of footage from the 18 cameras that were used on the show.

“I want to show America that,” he said. “I’m going to keep hammering Mark Burnett on that. He sits next to Donald Trump and gives him cover. He never says one word. People at the border, are getting their kids snatched. Mark Burnett says he’s a Christian and he lets Donald Trump [do this]. He let a sexual harasser work on his show.”

Arnold said that he has been told of at least four times that producers pulled Trump out of the production “and say, ‘whoa, hey buddy, you can’t do that!'”

As for the famed alleged “pee tape” of Trump and a prostitute in a hotel room, “by the time you see this, there will be no doubt in your mind there is a pee pee tape.”

“The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold,” which premieres Sept. 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET, mixes comedy and investigation as Arnold — who has known Trump for 30 years — goes on a quest to find evidence of the president being racist and sexist.

The eight-episode series, which kicks off with Arnold’s appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” features interviews with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penn Jillette, Judd Apatow, and Rosie O’Donnell. Also included are investigative journalists Jane Mayer of The New Yorker, “Russian Roulette” authors David Corn and Michael Isikoff, and columnist A.J. Benza. Trump associates include Felix Sater and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

“I’m going to do this until [Trump] resigns,” Arnold said. “He’s a crazy person and putting the country on the precipice of a war right now… There are things going on right now that affect our world that are scary, and for some reason I am in a position to do something. It is working.”

Arnold said he’s convinced Trump will resign the presidency: “Pay attention to the news, big things are breaking about that knucklehead. He’s acting even crazier. We’re getting closer and closer to him saying, ‘I’m quitting on my own terms.'”

And Arnold thinks he’s blown the lid off another lie: That Trump isn’t really a germaphobe. “How many germaphobes rawdog that many porn stars?” he asked.

Beyond Burnett, Arnold will also be seen trying to pressure WME-IMG’s Ari Emanuel (whose company bought the Miss Universe Organization from Trump), American Media CEO David Pecker and TMZ’s Harvey Levin to release any recordings or information they may have.

Arnold doesn’t necessarily think the 40 percent of the country that supports Trump will be swayed by the series, but “I don’t give a shit about the 40 percent,” he said.

Arnold got uncharacteristically quiet, however, when asked what he thought his ex-wife Roseanne Barr might think or tweet about the show: “I have no idea. We haven’t been married for 24 years.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.