Tom Holland Pays Tribute to ‘Spider-Man’ Creator Steve Ditko: ‘He Made So Many people Happy’

The legendary comic artist has died at age 90.

Following the death of Steve Ditko on Friday, tributes have been pouring in to the 90-year-old comic artist. Ditko co-created both “Spider-Man” and “Doctor Strange” with Stan Lee, making him one of Marvel’s most influential figures — even though he left the company in the late 1960s after an apparent falling out with Lee. Now Tom Holland, who currently plays the web-slinger onscreen, has paid his respects to Ditko.

“We all want to leave our mark on the world – this guy crushed it. He made so many people so happy and changed lives – most of all, mine! Thank you Steve – your life lives on man, thank you,” Holland tweeted. He first appeared as Spider-Man in “Captain America: Civil War” before reprising the role in both “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Avengers: Infinity War”; another Spidey sequel, “Far From Home,” is set to be released next year.

Holland’s tenure was immediately preceded by that of Andrew Garfield, who played the friendly neighborhood crimefighter in “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Reception to the films was muted, though Garfield’s performance was praised. Prior to that, Tobey Maguire brought the superhero to the silver screen with three films directed by Sam Raimi.

