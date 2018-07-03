‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Casts Miles Teller Opposite Tom Cruise as Goose’s Son

He has a need, a need to star in a long-gestating sequel to one of Cruise's early hits.

Miles Teller is officially joining Tom Cruise in “Tom Gun: Maverick,” Variety confirms. The “Whiplash” star has landed the coveted role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s new protege and son of his late partner Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, played by Anthony Edwards in the first installment. Cruise is reprising his role as Maverick in the sequel. Teller reportedly beat out Glen Powell and Nicholas Hoult for the role.

“Tom Gun: Maverick,” directed by Cruise’s “Oblivion” helmer Joseph Kosinski, is the sequel to Tony Scott’s 1986 action drama. The new movie is set in the world of drone warfare and explores the end of the dogfighting era that was the center of the original film. Original producer Jerry Bruckheimer is back on board for the sequel, joining Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Teller is no stranger to taking on studio tentpoles after starring in the infamous “Fantastic Four” reboot in 2015 and playing the character Peter in three “Divergent” movies. Teller’s indie credits include “Whiplash,” “The Spectacular Now,” and “Bleed For This.” The actor appeared in “Thank You for Your Service” last year and has a voice role in the upcoming animated movie “The Ark and the Aardvark.” The actor also starred in Kosinski’s “Only the Brave.”

Paramount Pictures will release “Top Gun: Maverick” in theaters July 12, 2019.

