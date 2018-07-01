Trailers From Hell Takes on the Trump/Kim Summit’s Propaganda Video, Compares It to ‘Dr. Strangelove’ — Watch (Exclusive)

"Triumph of the Swill" proves we're living through a bad movie.

Among the many bizarre aspects of last month’s summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, one was especially overt: a trailer for the event that many assumed was North Korean propaganda before it was revealed that the White House had produced it. Said video didn’t escape the attention of Trailers From Hell, whose Josh Olson describes it as “easily one of the most bizarre and obscure films we’ve ever discussed” as though the Earth 2 reality we’re living through were merely a movie.

“Obviously I’m talking about the sequel to ‘Dr. Strangelove’ starring alleged real-estate tycoon and ’80s relic Donald Trump,” Olson continues in a video shared exclusively with IndieWire. “Set in a near-future in which, through a series of ludicrous mistakes, America actually elects a sociopathic game-show host whose brain is being eaten by syphilis president, it focuses primarily on the meeting between the president and the North Korean dictator who wants his dreams.”

“Even though it was completely incomprehensible,” Olson says of the “movie,” “Trump loved the script, and arranged financing through Russian oligarchs on the condition that he actually star in the film.”

Much like the actual summit — which, despite the signing of a brief document by Trump and Kim, has done nothing to bring about denuclearization — it only gets weirder from there. Watch the full “Triumph of the Swill” video below.

